Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given a C$46.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$46.00 target price by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.88. Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Insiders sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

