Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Purchases £37,800 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £37,800 ($50,615.96).

Shares of Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

