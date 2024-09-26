Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Purchases £37,800 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £37,800 ($50,615.96).
Speedy Hire Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Speedy Hire Company Profile
