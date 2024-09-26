SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

SFBQF stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Recommended Stories

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

