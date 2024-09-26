SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.
SoftBank Price Performance
SFBQF stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.47.
SoftBank Company Profile
