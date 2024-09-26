Smiths Group plc (SMIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.83. The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,672.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,517.50 ($20.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,829 ($24.49).

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,778 ($23.81) per share, with a total value of £5,636.26 ($7,547.21). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.77) target price on the stock.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

