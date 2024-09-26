Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smartsheet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 524,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 133,153 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Smartsheet by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

