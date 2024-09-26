Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Origin Enterprises stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.17. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

