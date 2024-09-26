Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
Origin Enterprises stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.17. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
