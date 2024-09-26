Shopify’s (SHOP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.92.

Shopify stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

