Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) versus Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Critical Contrast

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semantix and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 1 8 1 0 2.00

Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $4.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Semantix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% Thoughtworks -11.20% -5.81% -3.42%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Semantix and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Semantix has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and Thoughtworks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million 0.00 -$63.61 million ($0.81) 0.00 Thoughtworks $1.03 billion 1.38 -$68.66 million ($0.29) -15.17

Semantix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semantix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Semantix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training; and DAMO managed services. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

