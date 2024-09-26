Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 33,209 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,089,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.2871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

