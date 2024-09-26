Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $46.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.16.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $44.55 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.