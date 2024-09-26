Robert W. Baird Boosts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $60.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $49.22 on Monday. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Biohaven by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Biohaven by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Biohaven by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.