Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,565. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 460,416 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,963 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

