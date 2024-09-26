Reviewing Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Jenoptik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jenoptik and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jenoptik 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Kopin has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 323.41%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Jenoptik.

This table compares Jenoptik and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A Kopin -114.11% -131.82% -44.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jenoptik and Kopin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A $0.81 40.38 Kopin $40.39 million 1.89 -$19.75 million ($0.42) -1.50

Jenoptik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jenoptik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink. It offers optics and optical systems, including objective lenses for laser material processing, customized and standardized objective lenses, optical coatings and measuring systems, and precision optical components; optical shaft measuring systems, optical 3D measurement technology, optical in-line inspection, vision-systems, and ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card; and optoelectronics and optoelectronic systems comprising system partner for optoelectronic systems, customized-specific optoelectronic systems, optoelectronics assemblies and subsystems, light modulation, and photodiodes and LEDs. In addition, the company offers road safety solutions, such as speed enforcement, average speed cameras, red light cameras, evaluation software, and traffic services; and civil security solutions, including automatic number plate recognition and data analysis software, border security, combating organized crime, protecting public places, and monitoring suspect vehicles. It serves automotive, defense and security, electronics and information technology, medical and life science, industry and mechanical engineering, semiconductor equipment, and public safety sectors. Jenoptik AG was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

