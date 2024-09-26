Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Remark has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

