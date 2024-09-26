Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Remark has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.