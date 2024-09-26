Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Real Matters traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 1702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Cormark boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.96.

In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$249,855.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991.80. In other Real Matters news, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$991.80. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Insiders sold a total of 148,661 shares of company stock worth $1,231,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$660.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.43.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

