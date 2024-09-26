RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.0 %
ROLL opened at $296.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.08 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.98.
About RBC Bearings
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.