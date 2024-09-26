Raymond James Lowers Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNOFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

MNO opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.34.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

