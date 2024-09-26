Raymond James Lowers Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

MNO opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.34.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.