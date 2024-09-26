Raymond James Lowers Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
MNO opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.34.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
