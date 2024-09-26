Raymond James Lowers Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUG. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.42.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$29.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$30.64.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5613577 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122 in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

