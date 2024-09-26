Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) VP Ashley Kavanaugh Sells 12,700 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $818,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

