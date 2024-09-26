Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Issued By Zacks Research

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($12.47) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NBR stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $625.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

