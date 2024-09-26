ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (SKYU) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 2nd

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SKYU opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $27.43.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.