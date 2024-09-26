ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (SKYU) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 2nd

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYU opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

