Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POR. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

POR stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

