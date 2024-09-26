Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %
PPSI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
