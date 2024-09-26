Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

PPSI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.