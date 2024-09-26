Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) vs. Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Critical Survey

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aeries Technology and Pharma-Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17% Pharma-Bio Serv -7.81% -5.81% -4.65%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aeries Technology and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeries Technology and Pharma-Bio Serv”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 0.86 $1.31 million N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats Aeries Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

