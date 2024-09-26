Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Group Stock Performance

LON PGH opened at GBX 167.10 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.60. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.02 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.58). The firm has a market cap of £52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Personal Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.80) target price for the company.

About Personal Group

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.