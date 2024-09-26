Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $333,157.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.85, for a total transaction of $333,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,577,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Down 3.4 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $279.96.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.