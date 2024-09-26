Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and have sold 4,281 shares worth $105,494. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 590,082 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

