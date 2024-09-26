Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPBI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.69 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

