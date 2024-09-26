Oppenheimer Boosts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $145.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $133.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $136.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

