Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 348,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.