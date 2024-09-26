Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$63.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The stock has a market cap of C$31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$85.66.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4173028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.79 per share, with a total value of C$201,257.45. In other news, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 3,155 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.79 per share, with a total value of C$201,257.45. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,710 shares of company stock valued at $814,824. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

