Northland Capmk Upgrades Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) to Strong-Buy

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.86. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

