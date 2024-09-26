NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.52.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $88.04 on Monday. NIKE has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in NIKE by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 55,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.