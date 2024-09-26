Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $4.37 on Monday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

