National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TSE NA opened at C$127.30 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$128.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$114.68. The stock has a market cap of C$43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8549488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

