Milton C. Ault III Sells 17,733 Shares of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 17,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $10,285.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,512.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Stock Performance
RIME stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.
About Algorhythm
