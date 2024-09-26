Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 19,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

