Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $1,289,721.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total transaction of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,411,962.20.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $161.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.53. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $55,307,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

