McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.36.

NYSE:MCK opened at $479.24 on Tuesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $5,160,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

