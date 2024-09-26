Marc Henderson Buys 30,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00 ($9,863.01).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Marc Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($6,986.30).
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Marc Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,410.96).
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Marc Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,972.60).
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
