Madge K. Shafmaster Buys 70,000 Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) Director Madge K. Shafmaster acquired 70,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.62. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

