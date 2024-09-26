Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 8,990,369 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08.

Five Point Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $293,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 19.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

