Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Acquires A$66,364.00 in Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider Peeyush Gupta bought 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.53 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of A$66,364.00 ($45,454.79).
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About Liberty Financial Group
