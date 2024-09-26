Lev Mizikovsky Buys 16,175 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$12,131.25 ($8,309.08).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 363 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$271.89 ($186.22).

On Monday, September 16th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 445 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$332.86 ($227.99).

On Friday, September 13th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 15,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$11,250.00 ($7,705.48).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

