Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEN. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.94.

LEN opened at $181.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

