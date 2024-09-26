Lauri (Loui) Kannikoski Acquires 176,050 Shares of Bhagwan Marine Ltd (ASX:BWN) Stock

Bhagwan Marine Ltd (ASX:BWN – Get Free Report) insider Lauri (Loui) Kannikoski bought 176,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,925.80 ($71,866.99).

Bhagwan Marine Limited owns and operates marine vessel for oil and gas, subsea, port, civil construction, renewables, and defense industries in Australia. It offers vessels and services to support exploration, development, and production activities to offshore oil and gas industry; harbor towage, survey support, geotechnical support, and infrastructure maintenance services; construction of bridges, ports, jetties, and other marine infrastructure; anchor handling tug supply vessels; and geophysical, surveying, and civil engineering services.

