Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Kopin Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 131.82% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

