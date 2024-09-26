Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $19.72 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

