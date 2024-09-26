Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells $217,490.91 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,993,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,102,000 after buying an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,678,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,277,000 after purchasing an additional 375,822 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,187,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,991 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 792,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 569.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

