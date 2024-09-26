Klaas van der Leest Purchases 42,500 Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,658.28).

PEN stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.72. The firm has a market cap of £10.81 million, a PE ratio of -843.33 and a beta of 0.87. Pennant International Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.01 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

